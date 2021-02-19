Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,996 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $32,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

