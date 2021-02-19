Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. acquired 104,486 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HY opened at $93.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $102.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

