Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 5,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $109,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,577 shares of company stock worth $25,046,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

