Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.19 and last traded at $84.97. 3,301,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,469,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

