DigitalBits Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $26.45 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00569852 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006672 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00033937 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.42 or 0.02595764 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

