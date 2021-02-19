Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Insider Acquires $1,212,335.65 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 45,085 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L bought 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $545.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 134.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 202,663 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $2,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,428,000 after purchasing an additional 182,880 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

