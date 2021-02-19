Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $92.00 price target on the stock. Diodes traded as high as $83.57 and last traded at $83.13, with a volume of 17552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.30.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,414.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,840 shares of company stock worth $17,604,355 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Diodes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Diodes by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Diodes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Diodes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Diodes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

