DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth approximately $9,844,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $33.85 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISH. Guggenheim lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

