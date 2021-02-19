DMM: Governance (DMG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.15 or 0.00780288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00042674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019721 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00042304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.91 or 0.04629954 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,513,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,174,346 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao.

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

