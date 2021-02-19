DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $300.00 at Wedbush

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $270.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.05.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $260.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.92 and a 200 day moving average of $225.85. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.18 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.