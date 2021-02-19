DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading Down 6.7%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s share price fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $194.09 and last traded at $197.87. 2,009,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,637,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Truist began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,426,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,610,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,420,000.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.