Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,531 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Dover worth $61,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647,756 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dover by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 409,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dover by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 358,718 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $35,227,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $25,102,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

