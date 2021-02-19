DPRating (RATING) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a market cap of $559,076.85 and approximately $46,625.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00064398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.27 or 0.00826895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00037124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00021044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00043064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.95 or 0.04880460 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

