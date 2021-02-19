Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.26. 83,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,092. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$6.89 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.14.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

