DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) CFO Sells $116,977.50 in Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.99 million, a PE ratio of -68.33, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 316,038 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSPG shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

