Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.84 and last traded at $53.85. 1,413,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 789,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -489.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

