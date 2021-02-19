Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.05

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dunelm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.14.

Dunelm Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

