DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,548. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

