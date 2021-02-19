Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.49. 1,217,278 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 689,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Monday.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Dynatronics worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.