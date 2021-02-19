DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.77. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

