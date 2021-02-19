Earth Search Sciences (OTCMKTS:ESSE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Earth Search Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Earth Search Sciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 896,598 shares traded.

About Earth Search Sciences (OTCMKTS:ESSE)

Earth Search Sciences, Inc, through its subsidiary, General Synfuels International, Inc, focuses on the development of technology for the extraction of oil and gas from oil shale. The company is headquartered in Lakeside, Montana.

