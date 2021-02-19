Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of ESTE opened at $6.73 on Monday. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $438.93 million, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.90.

In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.