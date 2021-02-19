Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

