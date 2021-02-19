EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $140.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.88.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

