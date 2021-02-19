Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells $2,245,395.00 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

