Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.56. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 48,338 shares changing hands.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 293,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

