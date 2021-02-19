Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL) Shares Gap Down to $35.70

Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.70 ($0.47), but opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45). Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 1,596 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7. The stock has a market cap of £4.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

About Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

