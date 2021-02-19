Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Short Interest Update

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 14th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $31,423,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

