eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get eGain alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGAN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

EGAN opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $371.77 million, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.