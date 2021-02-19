eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. 3,881,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,534. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist decreased their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

