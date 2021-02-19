eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Trading 6.3% Higher

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares were up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.67 and last traded at $57.68. Approximately 3,897,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 1,775,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist reduced their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

Get eHealth alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in eHealth by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.