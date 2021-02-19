Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Aegis

Aegis reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday.

EKSO opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.12. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

