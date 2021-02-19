Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) were up 13.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 746,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 550,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EKSO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

