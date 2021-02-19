Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $594.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

