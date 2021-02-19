Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 53.95 ($0.70). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 297,441 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £99.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.50.

About Elektron Technology (LON:EKT)

Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.

