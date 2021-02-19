Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.48. The company had a trading volume of 54,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $192.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

