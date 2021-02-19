Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EMCF opened at $26.08 on Friday. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.