Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.95 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $54,327.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00025343 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,924,194 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

