Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Posts Earnings Results

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%.

Shares of EBS stock traded down $14.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.04. 2,114,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,708. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research firms have commented on EBS. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

