Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%.

NYSE:EBS traded down $14.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,677. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

