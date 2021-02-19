Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 1.7% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,405. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

