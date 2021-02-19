Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $85.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.