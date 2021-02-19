EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) Insider Buys £144.82 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby purchased 13 shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) per share, with a total value of £144.82 ($189.21).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, February 13th, Peter Southby purchased 14 shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, with a total value of £154.56 ($201.93).

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Southby purchased 15 shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,014 ($13.25) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($198.72).

Shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) stock opened at GBX 1,120 ($14.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. EMIS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 722 ($9.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,060.04. The company has a market cap of £709.09 million and a PE ratio of 26.54.

About EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

