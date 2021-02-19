Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. CSFB upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.06.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at C$43.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$88.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.34. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$33.06 and a 52 week high of C$55.70.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total value of C$217,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,729,104.16. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total transaction of C$110,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,838,668.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.