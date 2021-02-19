Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,054. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $68.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

