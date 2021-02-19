Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 6.4% Higher

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 4,828,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,423,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $964.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

