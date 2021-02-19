Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.31

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and traded as low as $9.81. Enel shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 1,877,073 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a positive change from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

About Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

