Energi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.55 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Energi has a total market cap of $106.20 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00004943 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00249112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.75 or 0.03007177 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00044091 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,148,765 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

