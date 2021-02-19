Engenco Limited (EGN.AX) (ASX:EGN) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Engenco Limited (EGN.AX) (ASX:EGN) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.41.

About Engenco Limited (EGN.AX)

Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products in Australasia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Gemco Rail segment engages in the remanufacture and repair of locomotives, wagons, bearings, and other rail products for rail operators and maintainers.

