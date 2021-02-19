EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24), but opened at GBX 17.20 ($0.22). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 17.30 ($0.23), with a volume of 4,529,881 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) target price for the company.

Get EnQuest alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £296.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider Farina Khan bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

EnQuest Company Profile (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.